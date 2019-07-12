49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has high praise for young receiver Dante Pettis

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Dante Pettis really complement one another. They also compliment one another.

Jimmy G recently spoke to Sporting News and gushed over what he sees in the young wideout.

"Dante is something else," Garoppolo said. "His physical ability is different from most receivers, and different from any receiver I've been with. How he moves, it's very long and gangly, but he makes it work. He has enough explosiveness and power to get out of cuts when it doesn't look like he can."

He also credited Pettis, saying it makes his job easier during some of those one-on-one opportunities with the defensive back.

"He's a tremendous talent and keeps working, grinding to make big things happen."

That admiration goes both ways.

Pettis said Garoppolo was looking good last month, and the University of Washington product is looking forward to becoming more comfortable with a quarterback he gets to work with for an entire season.

"I was so lost last year, I don't remember what he was like at the beginning of the year," Pettis told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "I was only worried about me. If the ball came to me, I was like, ‘Cool, awesome. That's great.'

"(But) I didn't know who I was in with. As far as watching him now, he looks really good."

