49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo expected to miss time with calf injury

The San Francisco 49ers could be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the foreseeable future.

The former New England Patriots QB suffered a left calf injury during Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and was replaced by rookie first-rounder Trey Lance. Garoppolo told reporters after the game he will undergo an MRI and he's "hopeful it’ll just be a couple weeks" before he returns.

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who got hurt and did not play the second half today, told reporters that he will undergo an MRI on his calf and “hope it’s just a couple of weeks or something.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2021

Garoppolo finished Sunday's game 14-of-23 for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, completed nine of his 18 passes for 157 yards and two TDs to wideout Deebo Samuel.

Lance likely will be under center when San Francisco visits the 4-0 Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.