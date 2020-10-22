49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo enjoyed 'every bit' with Tom Brady, Patriots

Jimmy G enjoyed 'every bit' of his time with Brady, Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo could not remain with the New England Patriots because there was not room -- salary-cap room, that is -- for both him and Tom Brady.

Now, the Patriots have neither quarterback, as Garoppolo and the 49ers prepare to face Bill Belichick’s team on Sunday in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in the spring. And Garoppolo visits Gillette Stadium for the first time since the trade that sent him to the Bay Area nearly three years ago.

The Patriots selected Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 draft. Midway through Garoppolo’s fourth NFL season, Belichick traded him to the 49ers for a second-round draft pick.

Garoppolo was not going to be back the next year, as the Patriots could not compete to sign him as a free agent. So Belichick opted to give the 49ers the first opportunity to acquire him in a trade.

“My time in New England was awesome,” Garoppolo said on 49ers Talk. “I enjoyed every bit of it. It got me to where I’m at today.

“Going into the situation, I knew that they won a ton. I knew that the culture they built there was different. But you don’t really know how different it is until you get into it.”

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Garoppolo entered a situation with the Patriots knowing he would never elevate to the starter as long as Brady was around. He signed with Brady’s agent, Don Yee, after his senior season at Eastern Illinois. But he did not meet Brady until a pre-draft visit to New England.

“I don’t know if they had it staged or not, but he walked into the quarterback meeting room, shook my hand and introduced himself,” Garoppolo said. “He was really cool from the get-go. That was our first experience together.”

Weeks later, Garoppolo joined the Patriots' offseason program. There was little they shared in common. Brady was 36, a four-time Super Bowl champion. Garoppolo was 22 with no real concept of the NFL game.

“The daily conversations initially were new to me,” Garoppolo said. “We’re talking about his family, his kids, things like that. And I’m a 22-year-old kid, fresh out of college, so that took a little while. But the friendship, the competitiveness that we always had for each other, that pretty much clicked right away.”

Garoppolo said he initially was cautious about overstepping his boundary and coming off as an irritating young sibling.

“I didn’t want to be a bother or a nuisance to him,” Garoppolo said. “I just tried to pick up everything I could, just organically. I didn’t want to be a pest and annoy him too much. But whenever I saw an opportunity to learn something new, see something he did, I tried to take advantage of it.”

Garoppolo said the transition from Eastern Illinois to the Patriots offense was difficult. He struggled to keep his head above water as he tried to become conversant in his new offensive language.

“But once I got comfortable with the offense and got into training camp, and we would get competitive with one another, that was when things really got fun,” Garoppolo said. “I can remember watching film, we’d watch other quarterbacks, just me and Tom, and just see little trick throws they do or sidearm throws, and we’d try it in practice. I’d always get a kick out of those things.

“It was fun, man. We had a good relationship," Garoppolo said. "It was competitive. We’d get after each other. But at the end of the day, it was fun.”