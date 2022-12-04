49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo carted off with foot injury after sack against Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers’ push for a Super Bowl may have taken a blow.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a left foot injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers ruled him out for the game in the second quarter.

Garoppolo was taken down during a third-down sack by Dolphins linebackers Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips during the 49ers’ first offensive drive of the game.

And the replay of the sequence was not a pleasant one as Garoppolo’s foot suffered the brunt of the tackle to the ground.

Garoppolo was carted off the field into the locker room, and quickly ruled questionable to return.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, middle, is sacked by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, left, and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during the first half.

With Garoppolo starting in place of former No. 3 pick Trey Lance, whose season came to an end earlier this year due to a broken ankle that required surgery, the 49ers turned to third-string quarterback Brock Purdy to lead their offense.

The 49ers, who made the biggest splash trade at the NFL trade deadline acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey, entered the game on a four-game winning streak that has pushed them to the top of the NFC West at 7-4.

The extent of Garoppolo’s injury, however, could affect how the rest of the 49ers’ season unfolds in the final stretch of the regular season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jimmy Garoppolo carted off with foot injury in 49ers-Dolphins game