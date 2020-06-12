49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'back for reason,' Jeff Wilson Jr. says

49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has been effusive in his praise for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo since being signed by San Francisco in 2018. Wilson Jr. told Sports Illustrated in February that it would be "ludicrous" for the Niners to move on from the signal-caller as rumors swirled around the team's interest in free agent Tom Brady this offseason.

In an interview with Fourth and Nine's Akash Anavarathan, Wilson Jr. doubled down on his love for his quarterback.

"I'm ready to get back in tune with him, just to see his smile, listen to his jokes, and just see him be the leader that he is," Wilson Jr. said. "He's back for a reason. He's a great quarterback, he's a great leader and I'm ready to ride back with him to the Super Bowl."

Garoppolo and the 49ers offense had a banner season in 2019, but surrendering a double-digit lead in the second half of Super Bowl LIV amid some costly miscues left a sour taste for many 49ers fans going into the offseason.

Wilson Jr. played just five offensive snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs in the game, but managed to make the most of his only target from Garoppolo, catching a pass and picking up 20 yards early in the contest.

Hopefully, we'll be seeing Wilson Jr. and Garoppolo smiling together at Levi's Stadium this fall.

