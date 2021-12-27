49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has right thumb injury, misses practice

Jimmy G has right thumb injury, misses 49ers practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- At the 49ers' first practice after the weekend off, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was not seen on the field as warm-ups began.

Coach Kyle Shanahan later confirmed that Garoppolo missed practice due to a right thumb injury and his status for Sunday's game against the Texans is to be determined.

After the 49ers' loss in Tennessee, Garoppolo was not mentioned in Kyle Shanahan’s post-game injury report. The QB spoke to media as normally scheduled and did not appear to be injured or report an injury at that time.

Trey Lance and Nate Sudfeld were both on the practice field for warm-ups.

Other players not seen on the field were linebacker Azeez-Al-Shaair, who suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s game and Deebo Samuel who announced he just became a father on social media.

Al-Shaair has a knee sprain and is expected to miss at least the final two games of the regular season.

Additionally, punter Mitch Wishnowsky was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list, the first 49ers player to be on the list this season. Shanahan is hoping that Wishnowsky can be cleared to play on Sunday.

The following players were seen doing physical therapy/one-on-one work on the side field under the supervision of the medical and training staff:

CB Emmanuel Moseley (ankle)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

