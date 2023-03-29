How will 49ers QB competition play out? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss the San Francisco 49ers and the team's quarterback situation.
Charles Robinson joins us from the owner's meetings in Phoenix, Arizona accompanied by Charles McDonald to discuss the biggest news around the meetings, including Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson announcing he requested a trade. Later on, Charles McDonald gives his five favorite prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Despite plenty of buzz surrounding Lamar Jackson and New England, the Patriots reportedly won't be pursuing the talented Ravens quarterback. Here's why.
Gary Player recently said the Masters is No. 4 on his list of majors, in terms of importance. Jack Nicklaus said the same years ago.
Lamar Jackson says he wants out of Baltimore. Here's what NFL teams are saying about the latest news regarding the longtime Ravens quarterback.
Trey Lance began last year as the 49ers starting quarterback. But his time as QB1 didn’t last long, as he suffered a fractured ankle in just the second game of the season. Because Brock Purdy‘s elbow injury will keep him from participating in the offseason program, Lance will have a chance to take major reps [more]
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
Steve Kerr could not believe his eyes after a certain Steph Curry one-handed dime late in the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
The former Chiefs running back says it’s clear why Andy Reid is a better coach than the Patriots’ Bill Belichick.
Jimbo Fisher refused to admit that Bobby Petrino could implement schematic upgrades. Why wouldn't the Texas A&M coach just take credit for a savvy hire?
Ryan Poles mentioned a drop-off in free agency, motivating him to look towards the draft to improve the Bears' offensive line.
Calais Campbell had interest from a number of teams, including the Lions, Bills and Ravens. Instead, he chose the Falcons.
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick met with reporters on Monday at the NFL owners meetings. What did we learn? Tom E. Curran breaks it all down on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.
This is the assist of the season.
Coach Dusty May is aware his players have been poached. He said it was happening last week at Madison Square Garden.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder now has two different $6 billion bids from which to choose. ESPN reports that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has tendered a Steve Austin Times 1,000 offer to Snyder. It matches the amount of the bid made by the group led by Josh Harris. Under normal circumstances, Snyder would don an auctioneer [more]
Ezekiel Elliott put out a wish list of teams he’d like to play for, with the Eagles, Bengals and Jets on it. The free agent running back, though, has not received much interest. Bengals coach Zac Taylor seemed to indicate last week his team doesn’t have an interest in Elliott, and Jets coach Robert Saleh [more]
The Eagles used a second-round pick on Cam Jurgens last season and there's a starting spot on the line open. By Dave Zangaro
Chip Kelly wasn't the only Eagles' coach (past or present) obsessed with Marcus Mariota going into the 2015 draft.
The most tangible evidence yet of a thawing of the ice between the Packers and Jets came on Monday, when Green Bay G.M. Brian Gutekunst admitted his team won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That statement fairly can be interpreted as an indication that the Packers finally have abandoned their insistence [more]