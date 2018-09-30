C.J. Beathard returns to 49ers after having wind knocked out of him

It looks like Nick Mullens' first NFL snap will have to wait.

One week after the 49ers lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending knee injury, fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

C.J. Beathard briefly left Sunday's game against the Chargers in the fourth quarter, but he returned after it was determined he just had the wind knocked out of him, the 49ers said.

Beathard appeared to be injured in the fourth quarter, after he tried to scramble for a first down. He was leveled just short of the marker.

CJ Beathard was absolutely wrecked. pic.twitter.com/4i8i4a5xwJ — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) September 30, 2018

Beathard went to the injury tent, and the 49ers kicked a field goal on the ensuing play. The 49ers determined Beathard wasn't hurt, and the second-year pro out of Iowa returned on their next drive.

C.J. Beathard had the wind knocked out of him. The #49ers are saying he's fine. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 30, 2018

So, Nick Mullens' first NFL snap will have to wait. Something tells us the 49ers are OK with that.



