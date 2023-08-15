49ers QB Brock Purdy's practice restrictions officially removed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Although Brock Purdy was cleared without restrictions at the opening of training camp, the 49ers implemented some limitations for their starting quarterback.

Beginning this week, Purdy's pitch count no longer will be in effect, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

Purdy now will be allowed to throw more than two days in a row.

“That's off, so he'll get to go the three practices in a row this week,” Shanahan said on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

The 49ers have full practices scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It is uncertain whether Purdy will play in the 49ers' preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

Purdy, the 49ers' undisputed starting quarterback, will take all of the first-team practice reps from this point forward. Any time he has taken the field during training camp this summer, it has been with the starters.

The 49ers' plan for Purdy to rebuild his arm strength -- while guarding against overwork -- consisted of scheduled off days for the first three weeks of training camp.

Purdy underwent surgery on March 10 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. His recovery was estimated to take approximately six months, but he received full clearance less than 20 weeks after surgery and just eight weeks after beginning his throwing program with a regulation football.

Purdy took 68 snaps of 11-on-11 work during two days of practices against the Las Vegas Raiders last week. He did not suit up in Sunday's preseason game.

Since Purdy was medically cleared upon reporting to training camp on July 25, he took part in 10 of the 49ers’ first 13 practice sessions.

