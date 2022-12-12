How 49ers QB Brock Purdy's first start made NFL history vs. Buccaneers

How rookie Purdy made NFL history in first career start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sunday was a big day for Brock Purdy and the 49ers, as the rookie quarterback made his first NFL start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And in the process, the 22-year-old also made some history as the Levi's Stadium crowd chanted his name.

Aside from becoming the only NFL QB to beat veteran signal-caller Tom Brady in his first career start, Purdy's stats on the day were unlike any the league has seen from a rookie.

In San Francisco's 35-7 win over the Bucs, Purdy became the first rookie in the Super Bowl era with at least 2 TD passes, 1 rushing TD and a passer rating of 125 or higher in his first career start, per the 49ers.

The Iowa State product and "Mr. Irrelevant" of the 2022 NFL Draft finished the day 16-for-21 with 185 yards passing and three total TDs for a 134.0 passer rating.

But it doesn't stop there.

Since 1970, Purdy's passer rating against the Bucs is the sixth-highest by an NFL QB in their first career start, while his 76.2 completion percentage is the eighth-highest by an NFL QB in their first career start.

Talk about making an impact.

Purdy joins Marcus Mariota (158.3, 2015), Parnell Dickerson (158.3, 1976), Robert Griffin III (139.9, 2012), Matt Ryan (137.0, 2008) and Charlie Frye (136.7, 2005) in the record books for best passer rating by a QB in his first start.

He also joins Daniel Jones, Kyle Allen, Cam Newton, Jake Delhomme, Jeff Garcia and Vinny Testaverde as QBs since at least 1970 to register two or more passing TDs and one or more rushing TD in their first NFL start.

There was no telling how Purdy would perform after stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13.

But after he contributed mightily to a win over the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers Faithful had high hopes for the rookie's first official start.

It's safe to say Purdy exceeded those expectations.

