49ers QB Brock Purdy reportedly suffered UCL tear vs. Eagles

Purdy reportedly suffered significant injury to elbow vs. Eagles

Now we know why Brock Purdy wasn’t able to throw in the second half of the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers’ rookie quarterback suffered a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow and will need surgery, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

While Purdy is getting second opinions, NFL Network reports the hope is that Purdy will need surgery to repair the UCL, not a complete reconstruction of the ligament.

Purdy, 23, suffered the elbow injury during the 49ers first drive in their 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The Niners tried to block star pass rusher Haason Reddick with a tight end and it didn’t work.

Reddick hit Purdy’s throwing elbow and after a challenge from Nick Sirianni, it was ruled as a sack-fumble. After that play, the 49ers really has no chance.

While Reddick knew it was a fumble, he didn’t know that Purdy was hurt until later.

“That I did not know,” said Reddick, who had two sacks in the game. “That was not intentional. I don’t play like that. I was just going for the strip sack. I didn’t know until we came out the next drive and he wasn’t out there.”

Purdy left the game and was listed as questionable to return. It’s clear his day would have been over but then backup quarterback Josh Johnson was knocked out of the game and Purdy needed to come back in. But he didn’t have the ability to throw the ball more than about 10 yards.

After he came back in the game in the third quarter, Purdy completed just two passes — one for 3 yards and one for 1. Despite being down big in the second half of the NFC title game, the 49ers had to run the ball because they didn’t have a quarterback.

Before Sunday’s game, Purdy had a perfect 7-0 record and the Niners had won 12 straight. Both streaks came to a close at the Linc.

The game between the Eagles and Niners got feisty at the end. A little reminder that the Eagles will host the 49ers in the 2023 season.

