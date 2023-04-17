49ers QB Brock Purdy hopes return from elbow surgery ends with Super Bowl run

It’s been about five weeks since Brock Purdy had elbow surgery and the San Francisco 49ers quarterback isn’t letting his rehabilitation process slow him down from his ultimate goal.

"I want to win. I want to help the team win. I’ll do whatever it takes," Purdy said.

"We had such a great team. We were on a roll. And I want to just pick up where we left off, and obviously go win a championship. I think that’s everybody’s goal and that’s what it should be. So, that’s my mindset."

Purdy, speaking to USA TODAY Sports on behalf of Buffalo Wild Wings last Friday, says he will be in Kansas City, Missouri for the 2023 NFL draft.

Purdy’s journey from last pick in the 2022 NFL draft to going 7-1 as 49ers starter after quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance went down to injury was inspiring last season.

The 49ers reached the NFC championship but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy faces a lengthy rehabilitation process this offseason after having surgery March 10 to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow that he suffered during that game.

He’s expected to start throwing again three months after his surgery, and his recovery could last 6-8 months, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said during NFL owners’ meetings March 28.

Here’s more from Purdy’s interview with USA TODAY Sports:

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy leaves the field after the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 31-7.

Q: What are some things you’ve done in the last month since your surgery?

Purdy: I still have my body to work out and to do different things to push myself and stay in shape. So that's been great. And now obviously, just the film study part of it. Being quarterback, the physical part is important, but the mental part is the most important. So, being able to watch the games, the good and the bad from last year. And just learn, and challenge, and push myself to just grow in different areas. You know, go through progressions and then pocket movement and just stuff like that. So, it's been a good offseason.

Q: What's a typical day like for you during the rehab process?

Purdy: Honestly, just every day, I'm doing rehab obviously with my arm. But then just my body. I'm doing my lower half lifts, doing some cardio, staying in shape. And then after that, I’ve got vision and brain training and then some film study. So, there's definitely stuff I'm doing that I got to hone into and hunker down. Just because it's the offseason doesn't mean I get to sleep in and then stay up late. It's not nothing like that. It's a grind, but I love it and I'm thankful for it.

Q: Which game is one you turn on your said, ‘You know what, I did kind of everything I really wanted to do in that game?’

Purdy: There's a lot of great moments I feel like we did as a team, and I think for myself, just watching that first half of that Tampa Bay game. Just sort of getting hit first play the game, but then getting up, and going and putting up some points on the board. And obviously it's against Tom Brady and the Bucs so you just feel like there's some sense of urgency, watching that game. And it felt really good playing. So, I feel like building off that and how I went in that game, mentally locked in, that’s something I can learn from it and hope to build on moving forward.

Q: Have you really grasped the weight of your success last year, going 7-1 in all the games that you played? Has that registered to you like 'I can actually really play this position and play at a high level'?

Purdy: Yeah, I mean, during the season, it's funny you say that. You focus on one game at a time. Once you do win or whatever, it's like ‘All right, I gotta be ready for this next one.’ And then after that, the next one. So, it's cool to do some reflecting. It's like life in general. You get to sort of see where you're at what you're doing, where are you going, and be thankful for what's happening. And so, I'm very grateful, I'd say, just how things have gone and how things have played out, and being ready for an opportunity, and even having an opportunity. So, sort of how I look at it, and I'm very thankful for it.

Q: What would be your advice to the person who gets picked last in the draft this year?

Purdy: Man, I would just say opportunity. You know, for me, I just wanted an opportunity. Yes, I was drafted last. Yes, I had this name of Mr. Irrelevant. But for me, I look at it as an opportunity. I get to go show an NFL organization what I'm about. And so I think that's all you can ask for and really, it doesn't matter where you get drafted if you get drafted. I think that's what any rookie is asking for, if you’re hungry for it, and having the drive to go show and prove yourself right. So, that’s what I would say to the next Mr. Irrelevant and I'm excited for whoever it is.

