49ers QB Brock Purdy is good … but is he overrated? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald is joined by The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz in conversation about Brock Purdy, as Ruiz explains why he has the successful 49ers quarterback so far down on his QB rankings. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.