49ers QB Brock Purdy exits NFC championship game with elbow injury, questionable to return

PHILADELPHIA — San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy exited the NFC championship game on Sunday with an injured right elbow. His return was considered questionable, San Francisco said.

On the 49ers' first drive of the game and team already trailing 7-0, Purdy dropped back on a second-down pass attempt. Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick came off the edge and drilled Purdy before he could release the ball, and what was originally ruled an incomplete pass was overturned to a fumble following a review.

Journeyman backup Josh Johnson came in for the Niners' second drive of the game, which resulted in a punt.

Purdy went into the injury tent for examination but walked toward the San Francisco bench, while Johnson continued throwing on the sidelines.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy walks with a trainer on the sideline during the first half of the NFC championship game.

Johnson was signed in December, once Purdy assumed the starting role from the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, who was supposed to be the backup for the 2022 season. Second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who had been tabbed to be the starter, broke his ankle in the second game of the season. Garoppolo started from then until Week 13 prior to suffering a broken foot.

Purdy was the first rookie to win his first seven games of his career and was trying to become the first rookie quarterback to advance to the Super Bowl.

Earlier in the game, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner suffered a stinger and was momentarily on the ground writhing in pain. He walked off the field on his own and returned.

For the Eagles, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox entered the injury tent.

