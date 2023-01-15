49ers QB Brock Purdy enters rarefied air in 1st playoff start

Brock Purdy overcame a shaky start in his playoff debut to piece together the kind of impressive performance that doesn’t happen often in the NFL playoffs.

Purdy completed 18-of-30 throws for 332 yards with three passing touchdowns, no interceptions and a rushing touchdown. Only four other QBs since at least 1970 have ever posted such a stat line in the postseason:

Patrick Mahomes

Joe Montana

Aaron Rodgers

Matt Ryan

Mahomes did it with the Chiefs in last year’s divisional playoffs against Buffalo. Ryan did it in the 2016 playoffs when he was with the Falcons and Kyle Shanahan was his offensive coordinator. Rodgers did it in 2011 for the Packers, and Montana was the first to do it, in Super Bowl XIX with the 49ers.

It’s worth noting Purdy’s 30 attempts are by far the fewest of the group. Montana’s 35 attempts are the next fewest.

It’s also worth noting it was Purdy’s first-ever playoff start. While he did start out a little shaky, he finished 9-of-11 for 185 yards and two touchdowns and a rushing score in the second half to elevate his stat line into rarefied air.

Related

LeBron James: Big Brock Purdy guy

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire