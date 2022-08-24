49ers' QB Brock Purdy has 'done his part' for roster spot, John Lynch says

Lynch believes QB Purdy has 'done his part' for roster spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Seventh-round NFL draft picks oftentimes have a mountain to climb in order to make a roster. Not to mention that it's even more difficult when you're the No. 262 overall selection, like 49ers' rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

Despite the 22-year-old being drafted as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy is pushing for a spot on the 53-man roster and has made San Francisco's decision a challenging one as the 2022 NFL season nears.

General manager John Lynch spoke with KNBR 680's Tolbert & Copes on Tuesday, where he discussed what qualities Purdy has displayed in training camp and throughout the team's two preseason games that have caused the 49ers to consider him for a spot on the final roster.

"Kyle [Shanahan] talks about quarterbacks who aren't afraid to let it rip in the small windows, and I think that's a characteristic that Brock has," Lynch said.

"He also processes it quickly; I think probably where I've been surprised a little better athlete than I anticipated him being, and so he carries himself really well. I think his teammates have really taken to him, and that's exciting when you find players like that."

Purdy has appeared in both preseason games against the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, throwing for a combined 164 yards and one touchdown in limited action.

The 49ers typically have gone with two quarterbacks on their roster during the season. Nonetheless, Lynch admits that San Francisco still is in the process of making a final decision ahead of Aug. 30, when teams have to cut their roster from 80 to 53 players.

"We've been a team who have kept two most of the time, and I think that's easier to do because, particularly if you have a real talented roster to be able to add other spots," Lynch added.

"But also, we know the importance of the quarterback position, so that's something we'll figure out as we continue to go through, but he's done his part for sure. He's looking really good."

Story continues

Purdy will have one final preseason game on Thursday to impress in his pursuit of a roster spot when the 49ers travel to NRG Stadium for a matchup with the Houston Texans.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast