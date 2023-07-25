49ers QB Brock Purdy cleared to practice, but will be on 'pitch clock' during camp

Brock Purdy is ready to go.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Tuesday that the quarterback is cleared to practice without any restrictions. Lynch did indicate, though, that Purdy will be on a "pitch count" during training camp.

"Brock is cleared and ready to go. He’s been cleared and gonna be without restrictions," Lynch said to reporters. "Now having said that, we’re sticking and adhering to a plan that’s been put in place for some time. He got after it the last couple days. We upped his pitch count.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"He’ll take off Day 1 but we believe in that plan. He’s cleared without restrictions, but there will be some time off due to pitch count. But the great news is Brock has worked his tail off and he’s ready to go."

NFL RECORD PROJECTIONS: Which teams will lead the way to Super Bowl 58?

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up to get the latest NFL news and features sent directly to your inbox

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy gets ready to throw a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on January 29, 2023.

49ers veterans reported to training camp Tuesday.

Purdy injured his elbow during the first quarter of the 49ers' NFC championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 29. Purdy underwent elbow surgery March 10. The 49ers have provided incremental updates since Purdy’s procedure, but Tuesday’s news marks the most significant development.

Advertisement

Purdy won his first seven starts as a rookie (including playoffs) before losing to the Eagles in the conference title game. The quarterback produced 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in five career regular-season games. He had 569 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first three playoff games.

The 49ers drafted Purdy with the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Purdy is expected to start at quarterback for the 49ers this year. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, who the 49ers picked up during the offseason, are expected to compete for San Francisco’s backup QB job.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 49ers' Brock Purdy cleared to practice after elbow surgery