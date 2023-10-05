49ers QB Brock Purdy admits he still has roommate, splits rent originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

In less than a year, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant to building a strong case for the 2023 NFL MVP award.

So what does life look like for the starting quarterback of a 4-0 team?

Not as flashy as some might think.

"So, I still have a roommate, one of the offensive linemen here," Purdy recently revealed on the TODAY Show. "So he and I are still splitting rent. I still drive my Toyota Sequoia and other than that, it's pretty simple."

The teammate turned roommate in question? Second-year offensive lineman Nick Zakelj.

Purdy’s salary is $870,000, and the Bay Area isn't necessarily the most affordable place to live. Sure, the quarterback probably could find his own place to live, but like on the football field, Purdy is being smart with his finances.

That is until he's able to negotiate a new contract in another two years or so. Until then, Purdy and Zakelj will split the bills.

Football quarterbacks, they're just like us.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast