49ers put Tony Jefferson on injured reserve

Tony Jefferson will miss his second consecutive season.

Jefferson, the safety who signed with the 49ers this year after missing the entire 2020 season, has been placed on injured reserve. Jefferson had been missing training camp practices with groin and hamstring injuries.

Once considered one of the NFL’s top safeties, Jefferson played for the Cardinals from 2013 to 2016 and then for the Ravens from 2017 to 2019. But his final season in Baltimore was cut short with a knee injury, and after the Ravens cut him in 2020, he was out of the league for the rest of the year.

The 29-year-old Jefferson may still have a shot to get back on the field some day, but the 49ers’ move today ends his 2021 season before it can begin, and it raises the question of whether he can get healthy and stay healthy.

