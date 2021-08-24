49ers put Mychal Kendricks on IR as they drop to 80 players

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be out a while with a toe injury and it turned out to be longer than the 49ers are willing to wait.

Kendricks was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday in one of five moves that the Niners made in order to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. He will not be able to return to their active roster this season, but could play elsewhere if he’s released off of injured reserve.

The 49ers also released four players. Wide receiver River Cracraft, offensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi, defensive lineman Shilique Calhoun, and cornerback B.W. Webb were cut loose.

They’ll need to make 27 more moves next week to set their initial 53-man roster and officially move into regular season mode.

