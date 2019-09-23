49ers put LS Jon Condo on reserve/retired list after one game with team

The 49ers have another three weeks to go before long snapper Kyle Nelson is eligible to return from a suspension and they’ll need to find their third temporary snapper of the season this week.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the 49ers have placed Jon Condo on the reserve/retired list. Condo signed with the team last week to replace Colin Holba and Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reported Condo looked shaky in practice last week.

Condo was with the Raiders from 2007-2017 and closed out last season by snapping in four games for the Falcons.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said timing with Holba’s snaps was the reason for last week’s move and now they’ll have to find someone else to pitch in on special teams until Nelson’s free to get back in the lineup.