49ers put Kendrick Bourne back on COVID-19 list

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is back on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bourne was initially placed on the list last week after a positive test, but came off on Friday after a pair of negative tests. After the first negative, the NFL said Bourne had a confirmed positive and that 101 of 104 players to test negative after a positive result subsequently tested positive again.

It’s not clear what’s led to Bourne going back on the list.

He missed last Thursday night’s game against the Packers as a result of the initial test. Left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk also sat out as close contacts of Bourne.

Williams and Aiyuk were also returned to the active roster on Friday.

