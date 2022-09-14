The 49ers won’t have defensive lineman Jordan Willis in the lineup for a while.

Willis has been placed on injured reserve after an MRI showed his knee needs a cleanup procedure. He was inactive for the season opener.

The team signed Kemoko Turay off of the practice squad to take Willis’ spot on the 53-man roster. Turay signed with the 49ers in April, but wound up on the practice squad after being cut at the end of August.

Turay had 5.5 sacks in 13 games for the Colts last season.

In addition to those moves, the 49ers also officially signed running back Marlon Mack to their practice squad. Wide receiver Willie Snead and cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. are also joining the practice squad.

49ers put Jordan Willis on IR, sign Kemoko Turay to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk