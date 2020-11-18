49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that he expected others to go on the list once his high-risk close contacts from Sunday were determined.

The team added one player to the reserve list on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw joined Armstead on the list.

Under the league’s COVID-19 protocols, Kinlaw will have to be away from the team for five days since his last exposure. The 49ers are on a bye this week, so there should not be any impact to his availability for their next game.

Kinlaw was one of the team’s first-round picks this year and recorded the first 1.5 sacks of his NFL career in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints. He also has 22 tackles, a tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits this season.

49ers put Javon Kinlaw on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk