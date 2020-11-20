The 49ers placed three more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and that moves the total number of players placed on the list during their bye week to seven.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, left tackle Trent Williams, and tight end Daniel Helm are the new additions to the list. They join defensive lineman Arik Armstead, offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, and linebacker Joe Walker.

It is the second time that Aiyuk and Williams have landed on the list this season. They were placed on the list as close contacts of wide receiver Kendrick Bourne ahead of the team’s Week 9 loss to the Packers.

Players are placed on the list after a positive test or close contact with someone who has tested positive. Teams do not announce the reason for the placement.

49ers put Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk