49ers' Purdy to train with Bears top pick Williams this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After being selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has an opportunity to learn a thing or two from 2022's Mr. Irrelevant -- Brock Purdy.

During an interview on 670 The Score's "Parker and Spiegel" show, Purdy's personal quarterback coach Will Hewlett revealed that the 49ers signal caller will be among several NFL players Williams will be training with as he prepares for his rookie campaign.

"He'll [Williams] be working with Brock Purdy, [Indianapolis Colts QB] Anthony Richardson," Hewlett revealed. "We've got, let's see, [Tennesee Titans QB] Mason Rudolph, [Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB] John Wolford. There's a bunch of other guys coming out. I think [Buccaneers QB] Kyle Trask will be out here for a little bit. Yeah, there's a number of pro guys that'll be out. (h/t Yardbarker)

Purdy has had incredible success in two NFL seasons since being drafted No. 262 overall by San Francisco in 2022, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl berth in his second professional campaign.

The 24-year-old broke San Francisco's single-season passing yard record in 2023, and has proven to be among the league's best quarterbacks when he's at the top of his game. Purdy boasts an impressive 19-5 record as an NFL starting quarterback, throwing for 5,654 yards, 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 25 professional appearances.

Williams enters the NFL with tremendous expectations placed on his shoulders, but now ironically has an opportunity to gain wisdom from a player who made the transition from college to the pros with minimal fanfare before bursting on the scene during his rookie season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast