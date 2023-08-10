49ers' Purdy pleased with progress after heavy workload in practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

HENDERSON, Nev. — Quarterback Brock Purdy had a heavy workload on Thursday when the 49ers squared off against the Las Vegas Raiders in practice.

All signs continue to point in a positive direction for the regular season.

“Brock is completely on pace,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Purdy reclaimed his starting job at the beginning of training camp when he was cleared after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn ligament in his throwing elbow.

Any time Purdy has stepped on the field this summer, he has been with the 49ers’ No. 1 offense. It has been a foregone conclusion Purdy will be the team's starter for the regular-season opener Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“My arm feels great,” Purdy said. “(I’m) still building back-to-back days and trying to gain all the strength back from the rehab process. I feel really confident.”

Purdy took 27 snaps during 11-on-11 work against the Raiders. He is scheduled to practice again on Friday but will not suit up for the 49ers’ preseason opener on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The 49ers and Purdy have left the possibility open that he could see some limited action during the team’s three-game preseason slate.

“I don’t think there’s a necessity to do it this week or anything like that,” Purdy said. “I’m still getting my 11-on-11 reps in practice, getting on my timing down with receivers. Eventually we can get to the point where we talk about that.”

Purdy said he is not doing anything special as he returns from the injury he sustained in the NFC Championship Game. He is back to his normal post-practice routine with his arm.

“You ask all the quarterbacks we got, a lot of us do a lot of soft-tissue work and try to work the soreness and do some rehab exercises after (practice),” Purdy said. “I’ve been doing that for the last how-many-ever years in college.

“My routine really hasn’t changed. I feel like I’m back to a normal routine with my arm and stuff.”

Purdy described his process after workouts and joked that he might be qualified to find a line of work in physical therapy.

“Ice the arm with heat to create some contrast and blood flow, which promotes healing,” he said. “I might be a PT after this.”

