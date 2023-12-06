49ers QB Purdy has eye-popping stats after 17 regular-season starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy officially has a full season's worth of starts under his belt and the numbers are impressive, to say the least.

After the 49ers' 42-19 demolition of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, Purdy now has logged 17 starts dating back to last season, the equivalent of a full NFL season.

In 17 combined starts, Purdy has completed 318 of his 456 pass attempts (69.7 percent) for 4,283 yards and 34 touchdowns to eight interceptions with a passer rating of 116.9.

Those totals over a 17-game campaign would give Purdy the 49ers' single-season record for the most passing yards by a San Francisco quarterback, beating Jeff Garcia's mark of 4,278 yards set in 2000. Purdy's 34 passing touchdowns would be the third most by a 49ers quarterback in a single season behind Hall of Famer Steve Young who threw 36 in 1998 and 35 in 1994.

Purdy's 116.9 passer rating would be the best for any 49ers quarterback who has started more than three games in a single season and would be the eighth-best of all time among NFL counterparts.

The second-year signal-caller has entrenched himself in the thick of the NFL MVP conversation after his 314-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Eagles and could be well on his way to making 49ers franchise history with five games remaining in the regular season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast