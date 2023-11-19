49ers' Purdy amazingly faces third consecutive former No. 1 pick QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

For the third consecutive week, the 49ers' game features a different-ends-of-the-spectrum quarterback matchup.

On Sunday when the 49ers host the Tampa Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium, quarterback Brock Purdy, the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, will face Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall selection in 2018.

That battle marks the third consecutive game Purdy has played against a former No. 1 overall pick.

Purdy beat 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday at EverBank Stadium, two weeks after losing to 2020 top pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Santa Clara.

Purdy also faced 2009 No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford when the 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 at SoFi Stadium.

Sunday's game might not be Purdy's last matchup against a former No. 1 overall pick, with 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray back on the field for the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers and Cardinals are set to meet in Week 15 on Sunday, Dec. 17 at State Farm Stadium.

Purdy and Stafford could face off again in the 2023 season finale in early January if both are healthy.

Purdy continues to prove that draft position isn't the only factor that determines whether a quarterback can win games on a consistent level. He enters Sunday's game with an 11-3 regular-season record, and a 2-1 playoff record.

But all that matters for Purdy and the 49ers on Sunday is coming away with their seventh win of the season.

