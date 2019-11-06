49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky wins NFC special teams honor

The 49ers have a dominant defense, and being able to play field position is a big part of that.

Thus, 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky was named the NFC special teams player of the week after last week’s win over the Cardinals.

Wishnowsky landed five punts inside the 20-yard line, which was crucial in keeping the Cardinals at arm’s length.

It was also part of moving the 49ers to 8-0, as they’re the lone remaining undefeated team in the league.