49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky signs four-year contract extension

49ers sign punter Wishnowsky to four-year contract extension

The 49ers reached a four-contract extension with punter Mitch Wishnowsky that keeps him under contract to the organization through the 2026 season.

The 49ers announced the completion of the deal on Friday evening.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing a source, that Wishnowsky's extension is worth up to $13 million.

Wishnowsky originally came to the 49ers as a fourth-round pick (No. 110 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He replaced Bradley Pinion, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that offseason as a free agent.

Wishnowsky has appeared in 50 games with the 49ers and posted a net punting average of 41.7 yards. His gross punting average is 44.9.

Wishnowsky, 30, has provided an upgrade over Pinion, who registered net averages of 39.4, 39.8, 41.3 and 39.7 in his four seasons with the 49ers.

A native of Australia, Wishnowsky attended the University of Utah. He has 176 regular-season punts with 72 of them being placed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line with 58 fair catches.

Wishnowsky handled kickoff duties for most of the previous three seasons with the 49ers. He had 112 touchbacks on his 214 kickoffs. Robbie Gould has taken over this season on kickoffs.

