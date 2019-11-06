49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky picks up first award of NFL career

Rookie punter Mitch Wishnowsky, whom the 49ers selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft, earned the first honor of his NFL career on Wednesday.

Wishnowsky, who grew up playing Australian rules football, was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the 49ers' 28-25 victory Thursday night over the Arizona Cardinals.

Wishnowsky averaged 46.2 yards on five punts with a net average of 42.8 yards. Three of his punts pinned the Cardinals inside their own 20-yard line. Arizona's average starting field position after Wishnowsky's four kickoffs was the 22-yard line.

On the season, Wishnowsky ranks 11th in the NFL among players with 20 or more punts with a 42.3 net average.

Wishnowsky, who played collegiately at Utah, was a three-time finalist for the Ray Guy Award and won the honor that goes to the nation's best punter in 2016.

Meanwhile, the honor for NFC Offensive Player of the Week went to Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who won the award over Jimmy Garoppolo. Wilson completed 29 of 43 pass attempts for 378 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Seahawks' 40-34 victory over Tampa Bay.

Garoppolo had the best game of his NFL career Thursday, completing 28 of 37 pass attempts for 317 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Cardinals.

