49ers’ punter Mitch Wishnowksy punts ball out of Giants’ Oracle Park in San Francisco

After seven games on the road, the San Francisco Giants finally returned to the Bay Area for their first game of the new season at Oracle Park in the Bay Area. To help celebrate opening day, the Giants welcomed in a few members of the San Franciso Giants to Willie Mays Plaza.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner stepped to the mound for traditional first pitches before the Giants hosted the San Diego Padres on Friday. However, the Giants had something special in mind for 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky.

Wishnowsky marked the Giants home opener with a ceremonial “first punt.” The 49ers punter launched a football from right field into the water of McCovey Cove.

First pitches and punts from the 49ers helped serve the Giants luck on Friday as they registered a walk-off 3-2 win in the ninth inning over the Padres.

