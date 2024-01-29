49ers punch ticket to Super Bowl after beating Lions in NFC Championship
History will have to wait for the Detroit Lions after losing to the 49ers in the NFC Championship and we explain what it will take for San Francisco to win it all.
The 49ers will now take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl after their NFC championship win.
Aiyuik made wild play in a huge moment with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.
A couple of big fourth-down decisions by Detroit helped the 49ers come back.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is officially set.
Legacies will be on the line for the rest of the NFL playoffs.
The Lions are one step from their first Super Bowl appearance.
The Buccaneers were a tough out, but the Lions held on.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
Jason Fitz is joined by host of The Exempt List Charles McDonald, as the duo react to the latest head coaching hires (including Raheem Morris live on the pod) before giving three player matchups to watch in each of the two Conference Championship games. Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and both hosts are feeling great about the fit. The NFL is all about having a great head coach/quarterback pairing, and LA might finally have one. The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales to be the head coach, and Charles thinks it's a great hire, especially considering it was one of the less attractive openings. The Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris during recording, so Fitz gets Falcon fan Charles' live reaction. Later, the duo move on to the two Conference Championship games and the three player matchups that will determine each game. On the NFC side, Charles is looking forward to Penei Sewell on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and George Kittle on Brian Branch. On the NFC side, Charles is excited for Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Hamilton, Isiah Pacheco vs. Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers vs. La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
Detroit's well-built team has a shot at winning a shootout vs. San Francisco. Meanwhile, defense will be the dominant theme in the AFC title game, giving Patrick Mahomes another chapter to forge in his legend.
Will officials make headlines Sunday with trips to the Super Bowl at stake?
TE Zach Ertz will begin on the practice squad with the hope of being elevated.
The 49ers saw one of their key players leave the game on Saturday night.
Campbell’s first news conference as Lions head coach three years ago raised eyebrows. Now he's showing why he's everything Detroit needs.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap each and every game from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as they give their instant reactions and takeaways and determine the ramifications for each team. Fitz and Frank start with the Baltimore Ravens turning on the jets in the second half against the Houston Texans, as they appear to be the best team in the NFL as of right now. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an uninspiring win against the Green Bay Packers, as Brock Purdy had a rough game until coming through in the clutch on the final drive, which leads to a discussion around whether Brock Purdy is carrying the offense or vice versa. The Detroit Lions continue their magical run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although Baker Mayfield put up an impressive fight and will likely get a large contract from the Bucs this offseason. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs knock the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs yet again, as Fitz thinks Buffalo will be forced to look in the mirror and make major changes this offseason to give themselves a real chance at getting over the hump. Fitz and Frank react to the news that Antonio Pierce will remain the Las Vegas Raiders head coach before giving their Playoff Deliveries presented by Prime: Frank loved how Travis Kelce answered the call and delivered for his team this weekend, while Fitz goes off the rails and picks Jason Kelce, who appeared to enjoy the Chiefs win more than anyone.
The Packers are coming off a shocking upset over the Cowboys in the wild-card round.
Detroit is ready to erupt. Will Baker Mayfield and the Bucs spoil the party?
The 49ers are now -190 to play in the Super Bowl.
Christian McCaffrey didn't play in the 49ers season finale out of precaution.