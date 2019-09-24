49ers pull funny prank on Mike McGlinchey by altering locker nameplate

The jokes sometimes write themselves.

49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey was more than excited to see what his offensive line was going to do heading into the season. But he wasn't expecting this.

Now that the team sits at a 3-0 record, he can probably relax juuuuust a little bit more, but not too much, or he'll miss something. Like the fact that the nametag on his locker was altered ... two weeks ago:

Thanks to Richard Sherman for pointing out the misspelling that the equipment staff was coerced into making.

At least it appears McGlinchey has other things on his mind, but don't sleep on your teammates -- they'll keep you on your toes.

