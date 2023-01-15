49ers pull away from Seahawks with dominant second half to advance to divisional round

After the first 30 minutes, the San Francisco 49ers were on upset watch.

The second-half 49ers made sure that didn’t come to fruition – and turned the game into a blowout in the process.

San Francisco scored 25 unanswered against the Seattle Seahawks between the third and fourth quarters on the way to a 41-23 victory Saturday in the NFC wild card round, the first game of the 2022 NFL postseason. The 49ers have won 11 in a row overall and will host the next-highest remaining seed in the NFC during next weekend’s divisional round.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair that saw the Seahawks take a 17-16 lead into halftime. But rookie quarterback Brock Purdy led the 49ers on a 13-play, 75-yard drive out of halftime, capped by his 1-yard rushing touchdown. The possession took 7:45 off the clock and gave San Francisco a lead it would not give back. Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 draft, became the first player to throw multiple touchdown passes in his first six games.

On the ensuing Seattle possession, quarterback Geno Smith was driving his team downfield once more. The Seahawks rattled off four first downs and were in the red zone. Finally, the vaunted San Francisco defense – which finished the regular season No. 1 in both yards and points against – stepped up. Defensive end Charles Omenihu stripped Smith and Nick Bosa fell on the ball for the first turnover of the contest. Ultimately, it was the turning point of the game.

San Francisco scored on its next three possessions (two touchdowns, one field goal) to bury its NFC West rival for the third time this season. The 49ers won the three games by a combined score of 89-43.

The Niners wracked up 505 yards – their most in a game in the last three seasons – on 64 plays, an average of 7.9 yards per play. Purdy finished with four total touchdowns (three passing) and 332 yards through the air. McCaffrey carried 15 times for 119 yards and had a receiving touchdown. Samuel led the team with nine targets and had six catches for 133 yards, along with three carries for 32 yards, while receiver Brandon Aiyuk had three long receptions for 73 yards.

“We got a goal of winning the whole thing,” Purdy, who became the first rookie QB to record four total touchdowns in a playoff game, said on FOX after the game.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates his 2-point conversion in a playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The first half wasn’t necessarily all Seahawks, either. Purdy missed open receivers on the Niners’ first drive, which resulted in a field goal, before running back Christian McCaffrey got loose for a 68-yard gain and scored later on their next drive.

The Seahawks injected a scare into the Niners in the first half thanks to an efficient Smith and a complementary rushing attack. Seattle ran the ball nine times on its first touchdown drive, which made it 10-7. The 49ers settled for another field goal. Then Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf took the top off the defense and Smith floated a ball in for a 50-yard touchdown and a 14-13 lead.

Purdy continued to look uncomfortable and Seattle’s defense once again held up, limiting the 49ers to a field goal before halftime. But shoddy special teams decision-making – and a poorly executed squib kick – gave the Seahawks decent field position. Smith rushed for 9 yards and slid, but Jimmie Ward hit him late. The 15-yard penalty put Seattle into field-goal range and Jason Myers nailed a 56-yarder as time ran out on the half to give the Seahawks a lead.

Following Smith's pivotal fumble, the Niners extended their lead on a Purdy pass to Elijah Mitchell, and the two-point conversion to tight end George Kittle was good to make it 31-17. Deebo Samuel, who returned from an ankle sprain last week, took a short pass 74 yards to the house to make it a laugher following Smith's first interception of the game.

Smith connected with Metcalf for the pair's second touchdown late with the game already out of reach.

