49ers prove SNF crew, NFL pundits wrong in Week 6 24-16 win over Rams

49ers prove SNF crew, NFL pundits wrong with win over Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Last week, the 49ers proved all the NFL experts and pundits wrong in getting shellacked by the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium, a 43-17 loss just about no one saw coming.

The roles were reversed this time, but the 49ers again proved the experts wrong, this time by beating the Los Angeles Rams 24-16 on "Sunday Night Football," despite almost the entire "Football Night in America" crew picking the Rams to win.

It's everyone vs. Coach 👀 pic.twitter.com/M2Bbi7fx97 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) October 19, 2020

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy was the lone holdout on the broadcast team who rode with the 49ers, but NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers analyst Jeff Garcia also predicted LA would come out on top.

.@JeffGarciaJGFA is rolling with the road team tonight 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bAAQL3Jbcb — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 19, 2020

Dungy wasn't the only one to put his name behind coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner picked San Francisco to win, although he saw a lot more points being put up between the teams.

.@DonteWhitner is calling a 38-31 win for the Niners on @SNFonNBC 👀



Don’t miss 49ers Pregame Live at 4 p.m. on NBC Sports Bay Area pic.twitter.com/lDqhu0LteO — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 18, 2020

ESPN's panel of NFL experts didn't have much faith either, with Dan Graziano being the lone holdout in picking San Francisco.

Dan Graziano was the lone ESPN expert to pick the 49ers tonight pic.twitter.com/sAdlk8i5Iy — Alex Didion (@alexdidion_) October 19, 2020

The 49ers didn't inspire much confidence through five weeks, as the team lost each of its first three home games and only had wins over the lowly New York Jets and Giants.

But a solid performance from the defense and run game for the 49ers has them back at .500 through six games, with a trip to Foxboro to face the New England Patriots up next in Week 7.