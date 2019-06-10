49ers give promotion to Salli Clavelle, NFL's only full-time female scout originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers on Monday announced the promotion of Salli Clavelle to the role of pro personnel analyst.

Clavelle is the only female to hold a full-time scouting position in the NFL, according to The Athletic. She joined the 49ers last summer during training camp as a scouting assistant. In her previous role with the organization, she assisted the college and pro scouting departments in their evaluations of NFL players.

Clavelle, the niece of former Green Bay Packers player Shannon Clavelle, played basketball at Sam Houston State. In May 2016, she was hired in the football recruiting department at Tulane.

The 49ers announced seven promotions and hirings to their personnel department.

Dominic DeCicco takes over as the 49ers' West Area college scout after spending last season scouting the Midlands Area. DeCicco takes over for Reggie Cobb, who passed away in April.

Ryan Kessenich was hired to scout the Midlands Area. He spent the past six seasons working as a scout for the Chicago Bears.

Travis Dauro moves from his role as a scouting assistant to the college scouting coordinator in his third season with the 49ers.

Fred Gammage III was hired as pro personnel analyst. He previously served on the Arizona State football staff.

Crowley Hanlon was promoted to pro personnel coordinator. He had been a special assistant, working on roster evaluations, creating player cutups, monitoring roster moves and coordinating free-agent visits.

Steve Slowik was brought on as a scouting assistant after spending more than three years as an analyst for Pro Football Focus. The brother of 49ers offensive assistant Bobby Slowik, Steve played cornerback at Michigan Tech University in 2007 and '08.