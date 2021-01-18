San Francisco run-game coordinator Mike McDaniel is getting a promotion.

McDaniel has been promoted to offensive coordinator, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Last season the 49ers didn’t have an offensive coordinator, instead splitting the job between passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur and McDaniel. McDaniel’s promotion comes after LaFleur left San Francisco to become the Jets’ offensive coordinator.

The 37-year-old McDaniel has been with the 49ers since Kyle Shanahan became head coach in 2017 and previously worked with Shanahan on the staffs in Atlanta, Cleveland and Washington.

49ers promote Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk