49ers promote Jeremy McNichols to active roster

When the Buccaneers drafted running back Jeremy McNichols in the fifth round of this year’s draft, there were some who wondered if a good showing this summer could put him in contention for a role with the team while Doug Martin was suspended to open the year.

McNichols didn’t have a good showing, though, and he was cut when the team made the move to 53 players in early September. He will get a chance to play in the NFL this season, however.

The 49ers promoted McNichols to their active roster on Wednesday and he’ll get a look over the final five weeks of the season. It may not be a big one as he’s taking the place of Raheem Mostert, who was placed on injured reserve and ran the ball six times this season while playing behind Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida.

The 49ers also signed offensive lineman Tim Barnes, who spent the summer with the team, and placed offensive lineman Erik Magnuson on injured reserve.