49ers promote Jeff Wilson to active roster to face Bengals, waive draft pick Kaden Smith

CINCINNATI – The 49ers on Saturday promoted running back Jeff Wilson to the 53-man roster to enable him to be in uniform as a backup to Matt Breida in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers waived rookie tight end Kaden Smith, a sixth-round draft pick from Stanford, in order to clear the roster spot for Wilson. If Smith clears waived, the 49ers will likely attempt to re-sign him back to the club's practice squad on Monday.

The 49ers still have three tight ends on their 53-man roste and available for Sunday's game: George Kittle, Ross Dwelley and Levine Toilolo.

Wilson will wear No. 30 in Sunday's game.

The promotion of Wilson became necessary when starting running back Tevin Coleman sustained a high ankle sprain in the 49ers' season-opening victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coleman played 18 snaps in the first half in Week 1 and led the team in total yards from scrimmage. Coleman gained 23 yards on six rushing attempts and caught two passes for 33 yards in the team's 31-17 victory.

Coleman is expected to miss at least two games with the injury.

Breida, Wilson and Raheem Mostert will be the 49ers' three running backs in uniform Sunday when the team faces the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Wilson was the 49ers' leading rusher in the preseason, gaining 179 yards and four touchdowns on 41 rushing attempts. He was among the 49ers' final cuts. In a mild surprise, no other NFL team claimed him off waivers and Wilson returned to the 49ers' practice squad.

Wilson was originally signed last year as an undrafted rookie from North Texas. After beginning the 2018 season on the 49ers' practice squad, he saw action in the final six games with two starts. He gained 266 yards on 66 rushing attempts for a 4.0-yard average. He also caught 12 passes for 98 yards. However, Wilson also fumbled three times, losing two.

