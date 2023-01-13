49ers promote Jackrabbit Jenkins, Tevin Coleman to active roster vs. Seahawks

49ers promote two vets to active roster for Seahawks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Friday elevated NFL veterans Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins and Tevin Coleman from the practice squad to be available to play in the team's NFC Wild Card Round playoff game.

Jenkins, a cornerback, is likely to be in uniform as one of the 49ers' active 48 players. Backup cornerback Ambry Thomas was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury.

Coleman, a running back who started for the 49ers during the 2019 season, might be one of the team's inactive players. The 49ers already have Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price on the depth chart at running back.

The elevation of Coleman is likely a reward for a veteran player to get a postseason game check. Each member of the 49ers receives a first-round playoff share of $46,500, which does not count against the team's salary cap.

Jenkins saw action in two games for the 49ers during the regular season. He played in the team's NFC West-clinching victory over Seattle in Week 15 after injuries to backup cornerback Sam Womack and starter Charvarius Ward. And he was in uniform the regular-season finale against Arizona due to Thomas' injury.

Coleman played five games for the 49ers this season after being cut from the New York Jets at the end of training camp. He had 26 yards rushing and a touchdown on 12 carries while catching three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.

