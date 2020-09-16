The 49ers made the move of cornerback Richard Sherman to the injured reserve list official. The team announced the transaction.

Sherman will have to miss three games before becoming eligible to return.

The 49ers added two cornerbacks to the 53-player roster with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon in concussion protocol. They promoted cornerback Dontae Johnson from the team’s practice squad and signed cornerback Ken Webster from the Dolphins’ practice squad to a one-year deal.

In addition, the team signed cornerback Brian Allen and cornerback Christian Angulo to the team’s practice squad. The 49ers placed cornerback Tim Harris Jr. on the practice squad injured reserve list.

Johnson originally entered the NFL as the second of two fourth-round draft picks of the 49ers in 2014. He also has played for the Seahawks, Bills, Cardinals and Chargers.

He has appeared in 73 games with 22 starts and made 151 tackles, 21 passes defensed and two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

Webster entered the NFL as a seventh-round choice of the Patriots in 2019. The Dolphins claimed him off waivers Sept. 1, 2019, and he played eight games with five starts for Miami last season.

He made 19 tackles and a pass breakup last season.

49ers promote Dontae Johnson, sign Ken Webster from Dolphins’ practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk