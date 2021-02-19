49ers promote Adam Peters to assistant general manager

The San Francisco 49ers on Friday announced the promotion of Adam Peters to assistant general manager. Peters spent the previous four seasons as the 49ers’ vice president of player personnel.

The move doesn’t come as a huge surprise since Peters has been Lynch’s top assistant since joining the club in 2017, and he’ll remain in that capacity with the title change.

It stands to reason the move could be one of a couple up the ladder. Peters was a candidate for teams in search of a general manager this offseason. San Francisco promoting him was something some speculated may happen after the team’s Super Bowl run in 2019. If they continue having success we may see another move where Lynch takes on a new title and Peters slides into the GM role.

Lynch released a statement about his top assistant as part of the team’s announcement:

Adam has earned this promotion, which is a result of his hard work and dedication to the 49er Way. He has been a tremendous asset to our team and we look forward to Adam continuing to play an integral role in all aspects of football operations in our quest to compete for championships.

A promotion to assistant GM comes after 18 seasons in NFL personnel departments. Peters began his career as a scouting assistant for the Patriots before moving into a role as a pro scout with New England. Eventually he moved on to the Broncos where he was a national scout, assistant director of college scouting and then director of college scouting. His jump to the 49ers came in 2017 after Lynch was hired.

San Francisco’s front office has done a nice job of building a strong roster after inheriting a mess in 2017, and it’s not a surprise to see them making moves to keep Peters – a key member of that front office – in the building.