49ers promote Adam Peters to assistant general manager under John Lynch

49ers promote Adam Peters to assistant GM under John Lynch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Friday announced Adam Peters has been promoted to assistant general manager.

Peters previously held the title of 49ers’ vice president of player personnel over the past four seasons.

"Adam has earned this promotion, which is a result of his hard work and dedication to the 49er Way," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement.

"He has been a tremendous asset to our team and we look forward to Adam continuing to play an integral role in all aspects of football operations in our quest to compete for championships."

Peters and Martin Mayhew both held the VP of player personnel titles with the 49ers. Mayhew was hired last month as Washington’s general manager. Peters was a finalist for the GM job with the Carolina Panthers before former Seattle executive Scott Fitterer was hired.

Peters is entering his 19th season in the NFL. He joined the 49ers in 2017 after working the previous eight years with the Denver Broncos.

Peters was the Broncos' director of college scouting after spending three seasons as a regional scout, national scout and two years as the team’s assistant director of college scouting.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast