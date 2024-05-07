49ers projected to receive two more compensatory 2025 draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers have been as efficient as any team in the NFL when it comes to stockpiling additional draft assets with compensatory selections.

Per Over the Cap, San Francisco is projected to receive two additional compensatory selections in the 2025 NFL Draft because of the free agency departures of quarterback Sam Darnold and tight end Charlie Woerner. (h/t Niners Wire)

Darnold is expected to net the 49ers a compensatory 2025 fifth-round pick after signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. The 26-year-old made one start during his lone season in the Bay Area, primarily serving as the backup behind starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

Over the Cap projects Woerner's departure to land San Francisco a compensatory 2025 seventh-round selection after signing a three-year, $12 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. It would be tremendous value for the 49ers, who got four seasons of production from Woerner after selecting him in the sixth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In addition to the picks projected to be awarded for Darnold and Woerner's departure, San Francisco also is guaranteed a compensatory third-round selection for DeMeco Ryans departure to become the Houston Texans head coach.

If Over the Cap's projections come to fruition, the 49ers will have nine selections in the 2025 draft, with the Darnold compensatory selection effectively replacing the fifth-round pick the NFL forced San Francisco to surrender due to an accounting error.

Here are the picks Over the Cap projects the 49ers to have in 2024:

First round

Second round

Third round

Third round (Compensatory)

Fourth round

Fifth round (Compensatory)

Sixth round

Seventh Round

Seventh round (Compensatory)