49ers projected practice report: Elijah Mitchell remains out to begin short week

The 49ers didn’t have a practice Monday as they begin their quick turnaround to Thursday Night Football. While they didn’t take the field for Week 16 preparations, they still put out a projected participation report for what their practice might’ve looked like.

That projection came with some good news and bad news. Elijah Mitchell was still a non-participant because of a knee injury, but linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair would’ve been listed as a limited participant as he recovers from an elbow injury that kept him out of last week’s game against the Falcons.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t rule out either player returning on the short week.

Here’s the projected practice report:

Did not participate

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Hufanga left Sunday’s win over the Falcons with a knee issue and never returned. Shanahan said they’ll monitor his status throughout the week. Their safety depth is thin though so they’d miss the rookie if he can’t go. Hurst and Greenlaw don’t appear to be coming back any time soon after both had setbacks with soft tissue injuries.

Limited participation

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow)

SS Jaquiski Tartt (ankle)

Al-Shaair didn’t practice ahead of Week 15 and missed the game after being listed as ‘doubtful’ on the status report. It’s encouraging that he would’ve been able to at least get some practice in. Tartt had an ankle sprain against Atlanta, but he finished the game and Shanahan said he’ll be day-to-day.

Not listed

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

TE George Kittle

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kittle sat out the start of last week’s practices with a knee issue and took a ton of hits Sunday. He’s good to go though and not listed on the Week 16 injury report. Wilson had his heaviest workload of the year in his return from a torn meniscus. He had some issues with that knee in Week 13 at Seattle, but came out of Sunday without a problem.

