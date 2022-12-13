49ers projected practice report: Deebo Samuel out, Brock Purdy limited

Thursday games throw a team’s practice week for a loop, and the adjusted schedule means Monday is actually the team’s first day of practice for the week. San Francisco elected to take the day off from practicing, but they still issued a projected participation report.

There weren’t any huge surprises on the projection, but Tuesday’s session and the ensuing participation report will give us a better idea of what the team is looking at injury-wise going into Thursday night.

Shortly after they released the projected report, the team announced to reporters that WR Deebo Samuel avoided a major injury during Sunday’s game. He was diagnosed with an MCL sprain and his return is expected for the regular season. Chances are he’ll be a non-participant all week while he recovers.

Here’s the 49ers’ participation report for Monday’s non-practice:

Did not participate

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (knee)

DL Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

CB Samuel Womack (concussion)

While six players sitting out isn’t ideal, none of the absences are a surprise. Virtually every player out of the projected practice is expected to miss Thursday and perhaps beyond.

Limited participation

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

There’s some good news here. Purdy’s MRI must’ve had decent results since he was considered a limited participant. Hyder and Thomas were both hurt in Sunday’s game, but this is an indication they’re trending the right direction on a short week. Armstead and McCaffrey may not have a full mid-week practice the rest of the year as the 49ers manage bumps and bruises for both of them.

Seahawks' projected report

Did not participate

RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle)

DE Shelby Harris (illness)

S Ryan Neal (knee)

DT Al Woods (Achilles)

Limited participation

S Joey Blount (back)

RB Kenneth Walker (ankle)

Full participation

TE Will Dissly (calf)

WR DK Metcalf (hip)

