49ers All-Pro S Talanoa Hufanga "most likely" tore an ACL

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga left Sunday's game on a cart after a non-contact injury. The 2022 All-Pro was trying to change direction to make a tackle in the third quarter when he went down.

It is as bad as it looked apparently.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said it’s “most likely” the end of Hufanga's season.

"I'm a little concerned," Shanahan said, via video from the team. "We don't know for sure, but most likely it's [an] ACL. We can't confirm it, so we'll find out later."

Hufanga, who left the locker room on crutches and wearing a knee brace, will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm.

Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown replaced Hufanga and gave up a 41-yard reception to Bucs receiver Rakim Jarrett but rebounded with an end zone pick of Baker Mayfield with 3:38 left. The 49ers won their second consecutive game with a 27-14 win.