49ers Pro Bowlers hilariously FaceTime Kyle Shanahan during game

Kittle, 49ers Pro Bowlers hilariously FaceTime Shanahan mid-game

The 49ers' season ended just a week and a half ago and they already miss their head coach.

Pro Bowlers George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Laken Tomlinson and Deebo Samuel, four of San Francisco's seven total selections, FaceTimed their coach in the middle of Sunday's exhibition game between the AFC and NFC.

Shanahan initially did not pick up the phone when Kittle called but answered when Juszczyk gave him a ring.

The four players said hello to their coach and his son, Carter, before having to hang up and focus back on the game.

It's not often that the group is on any sideline without Shanahan present, so it just wouldn't have felt right if they didn't include the 49ers' offensive mastermind somehow.

With an entire offseason ahead of them, there will be plenty of time to spend with their coach.

